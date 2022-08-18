Rooting for the home team at the Little League World Series

Fans crowded Lamade Stadium as the team from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania took on Pearland Little League from Texas.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The lights shine bright as the action heats up at Lamade Stadium.

A team from just a few hours down the road took the field at the Little League World Series, representing Pennsylvania.

You might as well call it a home game.

It was a sea of blue at the stadium.

Fans waiting to take their seats, not shy about who they're rooting for.

High-energy fans from Blair County are ready to cheer on the Hollidaysburg Tigers.

"Alex Dively, number nine. Shake and bake," said Wendy Rhodes from Altoona.

"We want them to win. We're cheering for them," added Michelle Walters, Hollidaysburg.

We ran into two portions of Outfielder Jackson Boob's family.

His aunt and uncle are proud to watch him take the field for the Mid-Atlantic champions.

"It's crazy, we just drove up yesterday from North Carolina. We got here around one o'clock today. Got rained on a couple times, but we're taking it all in. It's awesome," said Jennifer DeAngelo of North Carolina.

"We're so excited for him and his teammates. They worked so hard to get here, and it's all heart. It's all smiles. They're just out there to have fun, that's all. It's gotten them this far. The whole family is excited. The community is really excited for these boys," added Jerome Mick, Clearfield.

But the moment meant even more to Easton Metzger's mom, Reagan brought to tears by how far her son has come.

"It's amazing. I have four boys, so we've watched the Little League World Series forever. To get to this point is crazy," said Reagan.

From the first out of the game, the crowd's roar left no doubt who the fans were here to see.

No matter the outcome, their families say they're just happy to watch their teams play.

"They're a great group of boys. The coaches are amazing, and the parents are amazing, and we're going to have fun tonight," added Reagan.

It was certainly a fun game, and it was the outcome many fans were hoping for.

The Mid-Atlantic team took the loss.

They'll still be in action here at the Little League World Series, taking on New England Saturday night at 7 p.m.