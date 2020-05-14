Food distribution helps people in Williamsport

With many people unemployed due to COVID-19, more and more people are turning to food banks for help.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank held a pop-up food distribution on Thursday in Williamsport. There was a steady stream of people walking or driving in line outside River Valley Health and Dental Center. They are all patients of the health center and were there for food.

This food distribution was geared towards people with diabetes who are at a high risk

"We worked with the food bank because we have an ongoing program for healthy living with diabetes, to do what they call a pop-up distribution, where each week we identify about 30 to 45 people who have indicated food insecurity," said Karla Sexton.

River Valley Health and Dental Center is a nonprofit health care center in Williamsport. Officials coordinated the event with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank when they found out some of their patients are struggling to feed their families.

"We had people in tears saying it was such a help to them to have this food at this time when they really didn't feel safe getting out to the grocery store, and even with a lot of them losing their jobs and their income."

The pop-up food distribution fed nearly 40 families. Each family got a box of fresh produce and a box of nonperishable food items for free.

"It also gives them some staples like rice and other things that they can plan meals around for their families. It's enough food to support a family of three or four for the week," Sexton added.