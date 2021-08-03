Restaurant in Lycoming County offers discount for getting vaccinated

The Shore Diner is offering a 10% discount on your order if you present your COVID-19 vaccination card the day of your vaccine.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — A restaurant in Lycoming County wants to reward you for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The Shore Diner in Jersey Shore is offering a 10 percent discount off your meal if you come in to eat on the day you get vaccinated.

"You just show up on the day of your vaccine, and you'll bring your card down and present it to us. It is just that simple," said co-owner Dave Palski.

So far, dozens of people have taken advantage of this opportunity. The restaurant has had new visitors from all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania because of the promotion.

"This has been a rough year for everybody, and we know a lot of people are traveling from out of the area to Jersey Shore to get their vaccine, and we thought it would be a nice thing to give out a 10 percent coupon," said co-owner Melanie Palski.

"We have seen people from all over. I have seen as far as Wilkes-Barre and State College, and people are taking advantage of the discount they can get," said waitress Joyce Burkholder.

The restaurant has been running this new promotion for a few weeks. Owners say it is one way they can give back to the community.

"There is a lot of difference of opinions on the vaccine but those who choose to get the vaccine, it is a special day for them and a load off of their minds to get that, so we thought why not add to that by giving them 10 percent off and give them a chance to get a scratch home-cooked meal on the day of their vaccine?" said Dave Palski.