Rescheduling weddings poses a challenge

Venues in Lycoming County are working around the clock to reschedule weddings that were delayed because of the coronavirus.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — Earlier this month, Lycoming County entered Governor Tom Wolf's green phase.

The green phase allows wedding venues to reopen with a few capacity restrictions.

Herman and Luther's is an event venue in Montoursville.

General Manager Becky Yeagle said the phone has been ringing off the hook since reopening.

"People are calling, they couldn't get married at the venue they were supposed to, maybe the venue is not holding weddings and even ones in other states. I'm getting calls from people in New York state and New Jersey saying they can't have their wedding and they are trying to come here," said Yeagle.

The venue had 17 weddings booked during the shutdown period; they are currently working with those brides to reschedule their special day.

"Probably 25 percent have rescheduled into this year and the other 75 percent have scheduled into 2021," Yeagle said.

Their calendar for next year is quickly filling up.

"Just right now in 2021, we are kind of booking two year's worth of events into one year so that is really difficult," added Yeagle.

Capacity for events and weddings must remain under 250 people.

Yeagle said the venue has a plan in place to keep guests safe.

"Masks are requested, we have hand sanitizing stations everywhere, we are constantly cleaning, we have extra kitchen staff for cleaning so we have all of those guidelines that we are following also," Yeagle explained.