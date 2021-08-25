Remembering Lycoming County animal activist Bonnie Snyder

The woman from Muncy owned Bellabon Pet Recovery Services and over the years brought thousands of lost pets home.

MUNCY, Pa. — Bonnie Snyder was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a cousin, and a friend, but those who loved her say the most important thing she was, was the best pet "recoverer" on the planet.

"Her life was, and her passion was helping lost fur babies. She didn't rest until she brought them home one way or another," Bonnie's friend, Nicole Tate told Newswatch 16 over the phone.

Newswatch 16 interviewed the woman from Lycoming County for countless animal stories throughout the years, some good and some bad, but her passion always shined through. Bonnie ran her own pet recovery business called Bellabon Pet Recovery Services, bringing thousands of lost animals home with her unique skills, what her loved ones say was a true gift.

"There were times I'd have her at doctor's appointments, and she would tell the doctors, 'I gotta get out of here, I gotta go find this person's dog or that person's dog.' That was more on her mind than fighting for her life," Tate said.

Bonnie was diagnosed with cancer in March 2020, right when the pandemic started. Even when she was too sick to get out of bed, she was working, guiding people through what to do on the phone. Her family says it was a short battle but a long journey, and now she is no longer suffering.

"Just amazing the fight. Even some of the doctors were like, 'I can't believe she's still going.' Last night, she was still going; she was not giving up."

Celebration of life details have not been finalized yet. Bonnie passed away early Wednesday morning at home surrounded by family. She was 64 years old.