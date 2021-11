The discovery was made near the Lycoming Valley Intermediate School Thursday morning.

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — State police are investigating after human remains were found Thursday in a wooded area of Lycoming County.

Police say the remains were found around 9:30 a.m. off Lycoming Creek Road near the intersection with Hays Lane in Loyalsock Township, near Williamsport.

The victim was not identified. Police have not said how the person died.