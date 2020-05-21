Relief for Lycoming County businesses

Williamsport Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce providing aid to small businesses.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Williamsport Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce wants to help local businesses in need.

Earlier this week, the chamber announced a 200,000 dollar grant and loan relief fund that would be made available for struggling businesses.

"We are looking to assist businesses that have annual sales not exceeding three million dollars, so those who are really getting hit right now we want to provide some assistance to them," said chamber president Jason Fink.

Each business is eligible to apply for up to 2,000 dollars in grants and 2,000 dollars in loans with zero interest.

So far, 87 small businesses have applied for relief.

"These are businesses who never thought about the fact that they would be applying for a grant so we made it and simple and made sure it wasn't a burden to just try and get some assistance."

Kurt Kane is the owner of Long Island Pizza in Williamsport, he applied for the loan as soon as he heard about it.

"Oh that is huge, any time they want to go forth and help us out, the chamber has been great. We have been part of the chamber for 20 plus years and they have always been there for us," said Kurt Kane.

He hopes to use the funds towards advertising.

"We're going to earmark that for advertising and telling people, hey we're still here and we haven't gone anywhere. Things have changed and things look different but we're still here."

Musselman's Golf Shop is one of 52 small businesses outside the Williamsport city limits that applied for relief.

"We built our business up finally and this was so far the best year we ever had starting in march and then had to shutdown in the middle of march and so we cut it off kind of like turning a water spicket off, so we lost about 40,000 dollars," said owner Rick Musselman.

Owner Rick Musselman says the money would go a long way.

"Number one, we'd like to catch up on some bills, none are delinquent but they are getting there."