Rainy weather helping apple season

The recent rainfall in central Pennsylvania has given an area apple orchard a big boost lately.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Eck Orchards, on Route 654 in Lycoming County, is enjoying the peak of apple season.

Co-owner Beth Eck has been busy with customers. The farm offers more than 20 different varieties of apples.

"We have McIntosh, Gala, and the Cortlands too. That is one of the more popular ones."

The owners of the farm did have some doubts about this season because of the long drought this summer. Hot and dry weather takes a toll on apple growth.

"They weren't sizing up real well, so we did get nervous about that."

However, recent rainfall in central Pennsylvania has helped the business. Owners say the apples are both big and juicy.

"Everything is coming along. The apples are getting good size now because of the rain, and the color looks good too. So it is a pretty good apple crop this year."

Newswatch 16 caught up with a customer who has been buying apples from Eck's for years. Today he picked up some apples for his family.

"They are excellent. I have never had bad apples from them." Robert Heverly said. "I have been coming here for probably close to 50 years. I got some Honeycrisp apples and some plums."