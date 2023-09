The Lycoming County SPCA is searching for information after a box filled with puppies was found along a road in Ralston on Friday.

RALSTON, Pa. — A box filled with puppies was found in Lycoming County and the SPCA is looking for information on who may have left them.

The animals were found abandoned last Friday afternoon along McIntyre Road in Ralston.

Anyone with information should call the Lycoming County SPCA and ask to speak with an officer.

The SPCA will update its website when the pups are available for adoption in Lycoming County.