Probation for mother charged in infant baby's death

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A mother from Lycoming County will not spend time behind bars for the death of her baby.
Demsey Mae Long pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter,
She was sentenced to 7 years probation.
According to court papers, Long was under the influence of drugs the day her daughter died in 2020.
Troopers say the little girl was found unresponsive in a hot bedroom at her home in Muncy Creek Township completely covered by a blanket.
Doctors say her temperature was 104 degrees when she died.
