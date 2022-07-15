Probation for mother charged in infant baby's death

According to court papers, Demsey Mae Long was under the influence of drugs the day her infant daughter died in 2020.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A mother from Lycoming County will not spend time behind bars for the death of her baby.

Demsey Mae Long pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter,

She was sentenced to 7 years probation.

According to court papers, Long was under the influence of drugs the day her daughter died in 2020.

Troopers say the little girl was found unresponsive in a hot bedroom at her home in Muncy Creek Township completely covered by a blanket.

Doctors say her temperature was 104 degrees when she died.