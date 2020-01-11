President Trump makes stop in Lycoming County

Hundreds of people gathered at the Williamsport Regional Airport to hear President Donald Trump speak Saturday.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Election day is just days away and President Donald is continuing his campaign in the Keystone state. Hundreds of supporters showed up at Williamsport Regional Airport to hear him speak.

"I love Donald Trump, he is fantastic, he does so much for us and I don't think people realize important he is and how good he is for everyone in the United States," said Angela Clark, Montoursville.

Pennsylvania is considered a battleground state, many believe it could swing the election. President Trump spoke to the crowd about getting out to vote on Tuesday.

"With your vote, we will continue to bring back your jobs, cut your taxes, cut regulations, support our great military and take care of our veterans and nobody has done it better than we have," said Trump.

The President also brought up Pennsylvania jobs and fracking.

"Today I signed an order, just now on the plane to strongly protect your state's energy and fracking industry, I just signed it, I signed it so no one can play with your fracking industry," said Trump.

Besides talking about what he will do over the next four years if he is reelected, he also made remarks addressing Governor Tom Wolf.

"Tell your governor to open up your state please. Can you believe it, can you believe it? And open up your schools and get it going, its terrible," said Trump.

People Newswatch 16 talked to said they believe the president will win the state of Pennsylvania on election day.