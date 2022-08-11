x
Lycoming County

Preps for Little Leaguers, Grand Slam Parade set for next week

Some streets along the parade route in Williamsport will be closed on Monday.
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Little Leaguers from across the globe will be in Lycoming County next week.

The Little League World Series will kick off with the Grand Slam Parade set for Monday, August 15, in downtown Williamsport.

Officials in Williamsport announced some roads on the parade route will be closed on Monday.

A street festival will begin at 4 p.m.

The parade featuring all 20 teams steps off at 5:30 p.m.at the intersection of Susquehanna and West Fourth Streets.

Games begin at the World Series complex in South Williamsport on Wednesday, August 17, and conclude with the championship game on Sunday, August 28.

RELATED: 2022 Little League World Series scores, history and more

