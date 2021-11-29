Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lottery retailer in Lycoming County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Saturday, November 27 drawing.
The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn—8, 32, 55, 64, 66 and the red Powerball 10—to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
Wegmans on William Street in Williamsport gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Watch live drawings of the Pennsylvania Lottery every day on WNEP-TV.