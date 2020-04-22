Pop-up recycling stations in Lycoming County

County workers are hosting a recycling event for people in Lycoming County.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — People who live in Lycoming County will soon be able to get rid of their recyclables. The coronavirus outbreak stopped all recycling operations in the county just last month but a recycling event this weekend will allow residents to ditch those unwanted materials.

"This event will be open to anybody, and that's kind of why we are trying to stick to a larger parking lot area, we figure after a four-or five-week shutdown, there will be a significant amount of material and people are going to want to recycle."

Residents will be able to bring materials to one of two dropoff points in Williamsport from April 23 through April 25. You can drop off materials between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"One of the first locations will be at the Penn College parking lot next to the Williamsport Transfer Station. It will be 1359 West Third Street, then at the same time there will be another event collection at the Kmart parking lot at 1901 East Third Street."

Organizers expect a large number of people at both Kmart and Penn College so they are asking everyone who shows up to follow a few rules.

"We are asking for everybody that comes in to be wearing a mask, we are asking that for anybody who brings materials in a bag or container has to take that container back with them."

Organizers told Newswatch 16 which items will and won't be accepted.

"Cardboard, newsprint, magazines, tin, aluminum, and plastics. We don't want rigid plastics and we are not asking for bags. The bags are one of the things that we want to get out of the system forever, we don't want to see the bags come back."