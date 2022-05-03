Political science professor talks Roe v. Wade

The document, which was released by Politico, suggests a majority of Supreme Court justices would vote in favor of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A political science professor at Lycoming College is shedding some light on the rough draft from the Supreme Court.

Susan Achury is a political science professor at Lycoming College in Williamsport. Newswatch 16 spoke with her about a majority opinion draft written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

The draft is in regards to the 2018 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that seeks to ban abortion after 15 weeks in Mississippi. The document, which was released by media outlet Politico, suggests a majority of Supreme Court justices would vote in favor of striking down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

"Under Roe v. Wade, the state legislation in Mississippi would be unconstitutional, basically. So, what is unique about this case is that the court has a stake in the opportunity to review the precedent," said Achury.

Roe v. Wade removed laws that made abortion illegal in several states and allows for abortions to happen in the first 24 weeks or so of pregnancy. The landmark decision in 1973 made abortion a constitutional right.

In the draft, Justice Alito wrote, "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences."

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, states would have the right to completely ban abortions.

"There are some conservative states that have something called trigger laws that would become into effect after the decision from the Supreme Court is enacted if there is a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade."

Abortion in Pennsylvania is legal for the first six months of pregnancy. Gov. Tom Wolf took to Twitter, saying, "Abortion is and will remain legal in Pennsylvania."

"It will be up to the people who elect their representatives that are the ones passing state laws. Those are the people that will be determining the scope of rights or access to abortions that a woman may have," added Achury.