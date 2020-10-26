Police searching for suspect in delivery driver shooting

It was the third shooting in just two weeks in Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A food delivery driver was shot near the intersection of High Street and First Avenue Friday night, according to police.

The Hoby's Hoagies delivery driver was delivering food to a home in the 600th block of First Avenue after 11 p.m.

The driver, who was shot in the shoulder, told police that several people wearing hoodies and dark clothing tried to rob him while delivering food, that's when they shot him and ran away.

The driver drove back to the restaurant where he was taken to UPMC Williamsport to be treated for his injuries; he has since been released from the hospital.

A neighbor said her husband heard gunshots that night and watched the suspects runoff.

This was the third shooting in the past two weeks in the city of Williamsport, all three are within half a mile from each other; the first two shootings were deadly.

Williamsport Police Chief Damon Hagan says there is no evidence yet suggesting that any of the shootings are related.

Chief Hagan said that they are working around the clock to find the suspects and prevent any more shootings in the city.

"We're pouring all of the resources we have into the pro-active investigation of these crimes, if and when it becomes necessary to put more people on patrol, we will do that. We normally do that, we proactively patrol all high crime areas," said Williamsport Police Chief Damon Hagan.