Police searching for statue vandals in Lycoming County

The bat of the Little League statue in Williamsport has been vandalized once again.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Williamsport police are on the hunt for the vandals who damaged a tribute to Little League baseball.

Officers say the damage was done to the Bases Loaded statue on October 22 just before 1 a.m.

Surveillance footage shows a group of men walking toward the statue on Market Street.

Then a man forcefully kicked and pulled the bat from the statue before placing it onto the ground.

Later at 2 a.m., two females retrieved the bat and, after taking photos with it, left the area heading south with the broken bat from the statue.

The Williamsport Bureau of Police is asking for help identifying both the male individual who damaged the statue and the female who left the area with the broken bat.

If you have any information, please contact officer Andrew Stevens at 570-327-7560 ext. 7612 or email at astevens@cityofwilliamsport.org.