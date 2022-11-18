Man wanted for holding up gas station in Lycoming County

Police say the man robbed the Citgo gas station along North Main Street in Hughesville early Friday morning.

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are searching for a robbery suspect.

Police say a man entered the Citgo gas station along Main Street in Hughesville just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.

He allegedly handed a note to the cashier demanding money then pulled out a gun. He was able to get away with cash.

Investigators say he is wearing blue jeans and a light gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Lycoming County.