Lycoming County

Man wanted for holding up gas station in Lycoming County

Police say the man robbed the Citgo gas station along North Main Street in Hughesville early Friday morning.

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are searching for a robbery suspect.

Police say a man entered the Citgo gas station along Main Street in Hughesville just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.

He allegedly handed a note to the cashier demanding money then pulled out a gun. He was able to get away with cash. 

Investigators say he is wearing blue jeans and a light gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Lycoming County. 

