Man wanted for holding up gas station in Lycoming County

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are searching for a robbery suspect.
Police say a man entered the Citgo gas station along Main Street in Hughesville just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
He allegedly handed a note to the cashier demanding money then pulled out a gun. He was able to get away with cash.
Investigators say he is wearing blue jeans and a light gray sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Lycoming County.
