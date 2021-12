Police say the man allegedly stole from the same store on three separate occasions.

MUNCY, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are searching for a suspected thief.

Officials say a man has robbed Cole's Hardware along Muncy Creek Boulevard in Muncy Creek Township, near Hughesville, three separate times in November and December.

Police believe he is driving a black SUV with a red front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or to submit a tip online.