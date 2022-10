The two were arguing when police say the husband pulled a gun, loaded it, and threatened to kill her.

WARRENSVILLE, Pa. — Police arrested a man in Lycoming County for allegedly trying to kill his wife.

Early Wednesday morning, state police responded to a home on Morse Drive in Eldred Township.

Police say he fired a shot, barely missing the woman.

The husband is in the Lycoming County prison without bail.