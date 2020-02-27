Police: Man purposely torched motorcycle club

A man is charged with torching a motorcycle club in Lycoming County.



Police say Damon Millington of Cogan Station set the fire to the Road Night Motorcycle Club in Hepburn Township earlier this month.



According to court papers, Millington allegedly told his girlfriend about the fire then terrorized her out of fear she would turn him in.



That woman's family ultimately tipped off police.



Damon Millington is locked up in Lycoming County.