The burglary happened just after 10 a.m. on Friday.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is in custody after breaking into a garage in Williamsport on Friday.

Police in Williamsport say Nicolas Greico fled the scene after breaking into the garage and causing damage to a vehicle inside.

Greico was located several minutes later on Sherman Street where he was taken into custody without incident.

He is locked up in Lycoming County.