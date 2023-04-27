x
Lycoming County

Police looking for man after alleged assault on woman in Lycoming County

Authorities say the suspect hit the victim with a broom handle, pulled her hair, and refused to let her leave her apartment.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are looking for a man accused of holding a young woman against her will and assaulting her.

Police say Brandon Leslie-Sweat wouldn't let the 21-year-old victim leave a home in Old Lycoming Township on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman told police Leslie-Sweat hit her with a broom handle, pulled her hair, and took her cell phone.

The victim had a protection from abuse order against the suspect.

Williamsport police issued an arrest warrant for Leslie-Sweat the day before the incident for violating that order.

Officers say Leslie-Sweat was also arrested last month for assaulting the same victim.

Contact Lycoming Regional Police at 570-329-4060 if you have any information.

To: Area News Agencies Heading: Old Lycoming Twp Male wanted for stalking and assault. Lycoming Regional Police...

Posted by Lycoming Regional Police Department on Thursday, April 27, 2023

