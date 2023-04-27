Police looking for man after alleged assault on woman in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are looking for a man accused of holding a young woman against her will and assaulting her.
Police say Brandon Leslie-Sweat wouldn't let the 21-year-old victim leave a home in Old Lycoming Township on Wednesday afternoon.
The woman told police Leslie-Sweat hit her with a broom handle, pulled her hair, and took her cell phone.
The victim had a protection from abuse order against the suspect.
Williamsport police issued an arrest warrant for Leslie-Sweat the day before the incident for violating that order.
Officers say Leslie-Sweat was also arrested last month for assaulting the same victim.
Contact Lycoming Regional Police at 570-329-4060 if you have any information.
