Police investigate Williamsport shooting

One man found at scene with gunshot wound.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in Williamsport.

According to officials, police received a call regarding reports of multiple shots fired around 5:00 p.m.

Police arrived at the scene in the area of Pine and 7th Streets.

Upon arrival, they found a male with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital to be treated.

No word on his condition.