Police investigate Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in Williamsport.
According to officials, police received a call regarding reports of multiple shots fired around 5:00 p.m.
Police arrived at the scene in the area of Pine and 7th Streets.
Upon arrival, they found a male with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the hospital to be treated.
No word on his condition.
Officials are investigating what caused the shooting and looking into possible leads in Williamsport.