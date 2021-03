Officials say several car windows were shot at overnight on Saturday.

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are searching for whoever is responsible for a vandalism spree.

According to investigators, vandals shot out multiple car windows overnight in Jersey Shore.

Police say cars along Maple, South Broad, and South Main Streets were vandalized.

Investigators believe the vandals were driving a sedan with rear-tinted windows and a loud exhaust.