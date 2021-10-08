Police arrest suspected shooter in Williamsport

Officers were called out around 1 a.m. Thursday for reports of shots near the Timberland Apartment Complex on West Edwin Street.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police in Williamsport arrested a man in connection with gunfire at an apartment complex early Thursday.

Police were called out around 1 a.m. Thursday for reports of shots near the Timberland Apartment Complex on West Edwin Street.

Investigators said several shots were fired into a building and a parked car. After reviewing surveillance video, police arrested Ukashah Ford, 18, in a nearby apartment.

Ford is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms offenses.