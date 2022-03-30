Playground marks new wave of recreational upgrades in Williamsport

An old and dangerous playground in one of Williamsport's most popular parks has been revitalized as part of the city's plan to improve recreation.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Memorial Park in Williamsport is home to many of the city's attractions – a collegiate summer league baseball field, a community swimming pool, a basketball court, and now the city's only public ADA-accessible playground.

"We really need to invest in our parks and in our recreational facilities. It really does matter to these neighborhoods, and it matters to our whole city," said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

In 2019, the city deemed the playground hazardous and dangerous for kids. Most of the equipment rusted over and had to be removed.

The new ADA playground includes swings, an all-inclusive play area, slides, sensory equipment, and a rubberized floor. The project cost $550,000. It was all funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

"This is a destination playground now. I mean, when you look at the soft surfaces and the ADA accessibility, this is going to help transform neighborhoods," said Rick Vilello with DCED.

According to the city, this new playground is just the first step of many in revitalizing recreation. Many of the city parks will get upgrades in the near future.

"The splash park out in Shaw Park, and we are looking at doing a bike park out there as well, some other improvements to basketball courts, handball courts, and the baseball field out there, possibly a hybrid soccer and football field."

Mayor Slaughter tells Newswatch 16 all of Memorial Park's attractions should be ready by summer. That includes the pool that was closed the last few years because of leaks.