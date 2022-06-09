Pizzeria in Williamsport feeds nursing home residents, staff

Newswatch 16s Chris Keating shows us how Leo's Pizzeria is giving back.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A restaurant in Williamsport shut its business on Tuesday to feed nearly 100 residents and staff at a nursing home, and it was all for free.

The kitchen at Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport was busy on Tuesday. Owner Mark Mangiardi prepared pizzas for residents and staff at Hillside Senior Living in Loyalsock Township.

"We made like 25 pies, and they have about 80 staff and residents, and we will feed both."

Leo's Pizzeria normally bakes dozens of pizzas each day for customers, but Mangiardi closed down his business for the day to feed others for free.

"It is what we do. People come in and support my shop, and we like to give back to the community. People keep coming in and supporting us, so we are going to support the community," Mangiardi said.

Newswatch 16 was at Hillside Senior Living when the pizza was delivered. Residents were excited about a pizza party.

"They get pizza every once in a while, but for a lot of folks with mobility issues and people that don't get to go out, having the pizza brought to them is a special treat for them for sure," said Clay Bates, the admissions director at Hillside Nursing.

According to Mangiardi, this was a group effort. other local businesses pitched in.

"The Potting Bench is donating ice cream for everyone. South Side Subs donated bags of chips, and Julie's Cafe donated gift cards for the staff," Mangiardi said.

"It is such a great showing of hospitality and support for the community, not only for these residents but everyone around the Williamsport area," said Bates.

Mangiardi tells Newswatch 16 that he will continue to give back and feed schools, nursing homes, or other groups in the future.