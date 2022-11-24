Pie Day 5-K in Billtown

The sixth annual Pie Day 5-K had a record number of runners.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For the sixth year in a row, Cecilia Fink has organized the Pie Day 5-K run on Thanksgiving Day in Williamsport.

"They are going to start over here on Pine Street and they will run straight out by Penn College, cut down a street and come back. It is a pretty easy loop," said Fink.

She has been organizing this 5-K since she was a freshman in high school. The money raised from the race is going to a charity at the YMCA.

"So, I started doing a 5-K because I wanted to make more money. This year I am raising money for kids with cancer in the Livestrong program," she said.

She tells Newswatch 16 that the 5-K usually attracts a little over 200 people. This year's race set a record for the number of runners. More than 550 people signed up to run on Thanksgiving.

"This is absolutely insane. When I started this six years ago, I never thought it would get this big. 5-Ks are usually 200 or 300 people so this is kind of crazy," added Fink.

Marsha Coniglio brought her two dogs along, Abby and Wiggles.

"Abby is competitive just like me. So, she will see another dog in front, and she will pull a little harder on the leash. I am going to make them do all the work today," said Marsha Coniglio of Williamsport.

Dean Shoemaker is running with his two daughters in their festive tutus.

"These are our tutus we wear when we run 5ks. We do numerous 5ks in a year," said Shoemaker.

Wyatt Heeman of Mill Hall is also running with family but he didn't intend to see them too much during the race.

"I won't be around them for much because I am the fastest one here. So, I will probably be waiting for them at the finish line," said Heeman.