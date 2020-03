Troopers said the robber threatened a store clerk with a handgun and got away with cash.

State police in Lycoming County are investigating an armed robbery near Muncy.

It happened at Sam's Place Lottery and Tobacco on East Penn Street in Muncy Creek Township just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers said the robber threatened a store clerk with a handgun and got away with cash.

Investigators released two security camera images of the robbery.