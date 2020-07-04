Philadelphia man shot dead in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man from Philadelphia was found dead in his vehicle early Monday morning in Williamsport. Officials say they responded to reports of gunfire along Bridge Street around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found Amir Nobles dead after being shot in his vehicle. The Lycoming County Coroner ruled the manner of death to be homicide. Williamsport Police did not say if they have any suspects in the deadly shooting.