Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps studying trees in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the Pennsylvania Outdoor Youth Corps will be spending the next two weeks in Williamsport studying trees in Brandon Park.

Many of the teenagers in the youth corps are interested in working in environmentally-centered fields across the state.

"This is a program that we have all across the state with kids between the ages of 14 and 17. They work in the communities and in our state parks and forests," said Lauren Imgrund, the deputy secretary at the DCNR.

Members of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps will be cataloging the trees in Brandon Park to help the city of Williamsport.

"We are taking note of their species, their size, and just their general condition, the health, structure, and anything that might pose a threat to the community or park itself," said Michael Sarno, a member of the youth corps.

"We will take the information and just use it for determining which trees need work done as far as dead wooding or removal of dead trees and then also the info will determine the tree's ecosystem benefits," said Chad Eckert, Williamsport's city forester.

Imgrund says the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps will be the next generation of environmental workers in the state.

"They are learning about the different species of the trees, they are learning the importance of trees to a community park like this, and they are learning real job skills," said Imgrund.

On a walkthrough of the park, one of the members of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps showed Newswatch 16 some of the things they will be looking out for.

"There is a tree over there, a large one, and it has got some root fungus and that could cause the tree to topple in the next storm so with that information they can take preventative measures to prevent that from happening," said Sarno.