Penn College responds to an uptick in COVID cases

Penn College in Williamsport had its highest single day confirmed case count of the fall semester.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport is just five weeks into its fall semester.

This week the school had a small uptick in COVID-19 cases.

"We have 26 active cases on campus at this time and we've had 39 total since we started testing," said Jennifer Mclean, associate dean of Student Affairs.

Those 39 confirmed cases are below 1% of the total enrollment on campus, but officials at the school still made some changes after 12 positive tests came back on Wednesday.

"We've asked our athletic teams to pause their practices. They are not competing in conference play so its not like we are taking them away from that. We're just asking them to pause some practices and any unnecessary gatherings of students outside of academic initiatives," said Anthony Pace the school's Dean of Academic Operations.

The college has closed the athletic field house for the time being. In addition, all student groups and organizations must meet virtually until at least October 12th.

Anthony Pace is part of the school's COVID-19 task force. He says the key to stopping the spread is focusing on off campus activities

"The college, in our extensive planning, has asked students to remain in the area and not leave just as a precaution and certainly as you travel to other areas you expose yourself to other risks," said Pace.

Officials here at Penn College say their COVID-19 task force is meeting daily to look at data and to see which precautions they need to take.

"So we have a universal masking requirement across campus so in every space on campus and outside on our campus property you're going to see students, faculty, and staff wearing masks," said Pace.