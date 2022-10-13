Penn College hosts third PA Build My Future Day

This is the first time the school has held PA Build My Future Day since 2019.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Students from the Montoursville Area School District are learning about concrete paving. It is all a part of the Pennsylvania College of Technology's third PA Build My Future event.

"We just poured concrete, and then we made tiles out of it. Inside the building, we got to look over electrical circuits. That is my field; I like electrical," said Brendon Shaffer of Montoursville High School.

"They are being exposed to all parts of the build environment. The architecture, engineering, construction, and everything in between," said Ellyn Lester, the assistant dean of construction and architecture at Penn College.

Nearly 1,000 high school students from 34 school districts attended the event. Over 50 construction industries are on tap at PA Build My Future day to talk to students about their work.

"It is great. It is actually different than just going in and visiting a college. You are actually seeing the stuff they do here," said Aiden Crist of North Pocono High School.

"We have been checking out some possible future plans that I could be doing. I am thinking about coming here for college," said Camren Hakes of Montoursville High School.

Students got the chance to operate heavy machinery, test their welding abilities, climb trees, and much more.

Gatlin Beeler from Mifflin County was excited to give the excavator a go.

"I tried to pick up a baseball with it, but I couldn't do it. Still had fun and learned how to run it a little bit," said Beeler.

The college says there is currently a shortage of labor workers. Events like this will hopefully encourage students to pursue a career in design, construction, or engineering.

"We want our students to be able to go into industry and be, as I would say in architecture, billable from day one, or be able to make a difference at their company from day one. So, that's what we do; we spend a lot of time on hands-on learning," added Lester.

Organizers told Newswatch 16 that they hope to continue PA Build My Future day and potentially reach even more students next year.