Passion fuels golfer with health challenge

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating reintroduces us to Marc Schefsky, who was diagnosed with the life-threatening disease known as ALS a year ago.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Marc Schefsky has been playing golf all his life.

"I was a golf pro back in the late '90s, and so golf is a passion. When I was diagnosed with ALS, I thought those days were over," Schefsky said.

Newswatch 16 introduced you to Schefsky a month ago when he spoke to students at Williamsport Area High School about his ALS diagnosis.

"I was diagnosed last April. I was still walking and playing golf last summer, and now I have gotten to the point where I can't walk."

Schefsky can no longer walk the golf course, but thanks to his solo rider golf cart, he can continue to play the game he loves.

"It allows me to partially stand up to hit. My legs are about 80 percent declined, but I still have some arm strength."

Schefsky bought two of these specialty carts, but they are not just for him; they are for anyone with a lower-body disability.

"We hope to have two of these out here at White Deer (Golf Course). If there are people that are interested, then they can contact me through Facebook, and I will meet them out here and show them how to use the carts."

He says his goal is to show others that any challenge can be overcome.

"It is kind of a 'never give up' kind of thing. Whether it is this, hunting, or whatever you like to do, you can still do it."