PA 'Library of the Year' in Williamsport

Out of more than 400 libraries in Pennsylvania, the James V. Brown Library in Williamsport was named the Library of the Year.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The James V. Brown Library in Williamsport is a busy place. Employees here say more than 300 people walk through these doors on a daily basis, and that's during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My seven-year-old comes in here, especially in the summer to get books in the kid's section," says John Hill of South Williamsport.

Recently, people from all over the state recognized how special this place is.

Earlier this week the James V. Brown Library was named 2021 Library of the Year by the Pennsylvania Library Association.

"That's cool for the area and the kids and all that," said Hill.

The library in Williamsport was chosen out of more than 400 public libraries in Pennsylvania.

"This is such an exciting thing for our library. We are so honored to be known as Library of the Year for 2021," says Executive Director, Barbara McGary.

According to the Pennsylvania Library Association, the James V. Brown Library stood out because it withstood a very public censorship challenge from the Lycoming County Commissioners in June.

Two of the three commissioners were upset about the library's LGBTQ+ display during Pride Month.

"We provide all points of view. It's really important for people in our community to be able to come in and learn for themselves and decide for themselves what they believe," said McGary.

The James V. Brown Library did not remove the display.

"It is so important for us to have accurate, quality information in the public library that's not hidden on a shelf, but is out on display to honor everyone."

In two weeks the library will hold an open house to celebrate this milestone with the entire community.