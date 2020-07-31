Outdoor event in Lycoming County going on as planned

An antique machinery show is going on amid the pandemic. The event is encouraging social distancing, but many are not following guidelines issued by the state.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Loyalsock Valley Antique Machinery Association is holding its 33rd annual show in Lycoming County. Folks from all over central Pennsylvania are heading to the event's new location in Lewis Township, near Trout Run.

"We collect antique equipment, antique machinery, and antique tractors and it's just everybody getting together and coming out to visit, and they invite their friends, and it gets to the point where we are at now. It's just a big party," said Bill Macinnis, a member of the association.

Outdoor events in Pennsylvania are supposed to be limited to 250 people or less because of COVID-19, but organizers say they expect hundreds of visitors to their 44-acre property over the course of the weekend.

"We just figured if you got a problem or don't feel safe, then don't come in. We are just going to have fun, we don't want to miss it."

Just outside the gates of the event are signs asking people to social distance. However, not many people at the event were following Governor Wolf's mandate to wear masks in a public space.

"It is just like diving off in the deep end and it says do not dive, you're going to do it. Everybody is going to defy what the laws are anyway, so it's up to them. I'm not going to force people to do it."

With many large outdoor events in our area being canceled, organizers tell Newswatch 16 that people needed a reason to get out of the house.

"We've lost so much, Easter, we didn't have Easter. You know, we've had so many months without seeing people. It is time to get out, enjoy yourself, mingle back and become life again," said Macinnis.

Organizers say the event has attracted thousands of people in the past. They tried to limit the number of folks for this year.

"With the way things are now, we did no advertisement, we didn't really want to get a lot of people, keep it low key but we have no idea what is going on. We are going through growing pains."

Organizers say the event has the chance to bring in around 1,000 people this weekend.