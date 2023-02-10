Operation Valentine in Lycoming County

The program helps primary school students make Valentines for veterans.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Students at Hepburn-Lycoming Primary School are spreading love to our nation's veterans.

Students are making cards for Operation Valentines.

"We are making cards for veterans. It is part of our kindness month. So, what we are doing is trying to show kindness to our community and all around at our school," said Charisse Sick, first-grade teacher.

"I am making this for the veterans because they might not get as much love on Valentine's Day," said Zendaya Munro, first-grader.

Munro is hard at work designing her valentine. Her inspiration is her grandfather.

"My grandpa was actually in the military and I just want to show someone else some love," said Munro.

Many of the students said they want to make sure the veterans don't go empty-handed on the holiday.

"It is a way to show our love to them they don't get as much Valentine's Day cards as we do," said Conner Smith, first-grader

"So, now everyone can get a card they need cards because sometimes they don't get anything for a while," said Brady Kunigus, first-grader.

All month long the school will participate in different activities to promote joy and kindness.

"It comes down from the principal, assistant principal and we are all working together. We have a committee, and everyone is working together for the end result and that is to be kind and do the right thing," said Sick.

Sanders Mortuary and Knight-Confer Funeral Homes in Williamsport are paying for the shipping of the cards.