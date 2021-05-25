Opening night held for Williamsport Crosscutters

It was the first time in about two years fans were able to sit in the stands after the 2020 season was canceled.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Docapella, an acapella group of doctors from Lycoming County, sang the National Anthem at historic Bowman Field on opening night for the Williamsport Crosscutters.

It was the first time in about two years fans were able to sit in the stands after the 2020 season was canceled.

The baseball team wanted to show its gratitude to healthcare workers in the Williamsport area for helping us get here.

"We've gone through quite a bit here in this pandemic and baseball has always a symbol of the American dream and kind of getting back to that I think that's really a cool way to honor that," said Rebecca Rickard, physician.

Cardiac surgeon Michael Lazar threw out the first pitch.

"It was a wonderful honor when they asked me to do it. The whole family came so it was very nice," he said.

The Williamsport Crosscutters are now part of the MLB Draft League for young players hoping to get drafted by a major league organization.

"That's great, I just hope to see some of these guys here in the major leagues," said Paul Lowmiller of Cogan Station.

Seating was socially distanced but fans were not required to wear masks.

The opening game was sold out with about 600 fans in the stadium.

I've been smiling all day we are so excited to be back," said Shelby Weber of Williamsport.

"Really happy to see the cutters back after missing them for a year," added Daniel Smith of Jersey Shore.