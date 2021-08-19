Opening day for Little League World Series

The tournament gets underway Thursday with no international teams and no fans.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It's the opening day of the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. After canceling the event last year, people are excited to see some baseball. But things look a lot different this year.

The two biggest differences at the Little League World Series this year: No fans and no international teams.

There are still 16 teams, but they are all from the United States. The teams are made up of the eight regional champions and the eight runners-up. For example, there are two teams from the Mid-Atlantic region this year—Pennsylvania and New Jersey, in different brackets.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the only fans allowed at the games will be family and friends of the 16 teams.

Little league officials say they are pulling out all the stops to keep these kids safe. While the players will still be able to spend time with other teams, they will do so wearing masks and they will be socially distanced. Players and coaches who are not vaccinated will be tested for COVID-19 every other day.