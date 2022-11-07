Little boy celebrates first birthday with WNEP theme

A little boy in Lycoming County has such a love of Newswatch 16 that his parents threw him a WNEP-themed birthday on Sunday.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — One boy in Lycoming County is such a big fan of Newswatch 16, his first birthday party in Montoursville had a WNEP theme.

So, Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer and Renie Workman just had to go and help celebrate.

"Happy Birthday to you, Happy Birthday dear Kooper," family members sang to Kooper.

There are all kinds of themes for first birthday parties, but we think this is the first time a little boy's big day was celebrated surrounded by all things WNEP.

That included 16 t-shirts for all of Kooper Kibler's family.

Of course, we're flattered, but why this theme?

"We always watch it every single morning. It's a morning ritual for him, and then he became oddly obsessed with the news," said Nicole Kibler, Kooper's mom. "Every day, he watches it at noon, watches it in the evening."

Kooper's mom, Nichole, has taken many videos of her little guy just parked in front of the TV, and if he's not there when the news starts?

She added, "And then he hears the music in the background, and he beelines for the TV, like he just runs and skids his little legs and stops right at the TV and stairs."

"He hears the sounds, sees all the colors, and it's game on after that," said Jason Kibler, Kooper's dad.

There's one guy here at Newswatch 16 he seems to love best, Joe Snedeker.

"Joe especially, there's something about Joe. He loves Joe, maybe because he's hyper and happy," said Nichole.

Joe loomed large over the party with that big banner on the wall, and the weather was a big part of the party theme, just look at Kooper's 7-day forecast cake!

"He's infatuated. He goes out of his way to watch the news," explained Nichole.

When we heard about his love of WNEP and the theme of this party, we couldn't miss it.

Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer and Renie Workman were party crashers, thrilled to show up, meet, and celebrate one of our youngest fans.

"You know what, he may be coming for Joe's job!" exclaimed Nichole.