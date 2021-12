A Federal Express box truck collided with a tractor-trailer near the Lycoming Mall.

MUNCY, Pa. — One person is dead after a Federal Express truck collided with a tractor-trailer in Lycoming County.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on an exit ramp off of Interstate 180 near the Lycoming Mall.

The driver of the Fed Ex truck did not survive and a passenger was hurt.

Exit 17 off of I-180 east is closed right now and it's expected to stay closed for several hours.