LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after what police are calling a "domestic situation."

Police were called to Fairlawn Court in Old Lycoming Township around 7 p.m.

Investigators say the coroner was called a short time later.

Officers say one person is in custody and the victim and suspect knew each other.

So far, no names have been released and police have not said how the victim died.