Police said the deadly crash happened Sunday night on High Street in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — One man has died, and another was injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Williamsport.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on High Street.

According to the police chief, the men were crossing the street when they were hit.

The driver of the vehicle stopped.

Both men were taken to the hospital where one man died.