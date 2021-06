The crash happened after 2 p.m. on Friday.

One person is dead, and another is injured after a crash on Friday afternoon in Lycoming County.

According to police, a car was traveling north along Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township, near Williamsport, just before 2:30 p.m. when it veered off the roadway and into a business.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital for their injuries. The passenger later died.