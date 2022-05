Officials say a motorcycle and a garbage truck collided.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lycoming County.

The motorcyclist did not survive.

Police in Lycoming County are still investigating the deadly crash.