The crash happened early Sunday morning.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash Sunday in Lycoming County.

According to the coroner, Jason Brown, 47, of Troy, was driving a tractor-trailer on the ramp from Route 15 South to Route 220 South in Williamsport when the rig rolled over.

The coroner says Brown was thrown out of the rig. He was pronounced dead at the scene.