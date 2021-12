Police are investigating a string of residential burglaries in Old Lycoming Township and Montoursville.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A string of residential burglaries last week in Lycoming County has many concerned.

Old Lycoming Township police say that the burglary suspects seem to be targeting Asian American residents who own local businesses.

The suspects are usually in groups of three or four people and may be following residents home.

Officials are warning residents to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity in Lycoming County.