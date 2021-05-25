Nursing center's memorial garden

The Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center planted a garden to memorialize residents who lost their lives during the COVID-19 lockdown.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center in Montoursville wants to recognize all the residents who died in 2020. The nursing center planted a memorial garden across the campus to remember the 80 lives that were lost to both COVID-19 and other complications during the lockdown.

"Through COVID, we needed something to do that we could memorialize folks so we could all heal. It was important for everyone to heal, families, the residents who still remain, and the staff," said Michele Brague of the Valley View Nursing Center.

All the plants and trees that were planted were donated by families and other people in the community.

"We had a commitment to plant native things. So, we have serviceberry trees, we have redbud trees, winterberry, mountain ash, and we have perennials," said Ruthie Martinez of the Valley View Nursing Center.

Some of the current residents helped plant flowers to remember their friends.

"It is extremely important to memorialize folks that were a part of our family, literally a part of our family and that is when their real family could not come in. We were their family and we cried every time we lost someone," said Brague.

In a few weeks, plaques with the names of residents who died will be installed at each of the sites where flowers or trees were planted.

"We are going to put a placard in the ground with their name on it and we are going to invite the families to see where their loved ones' memorial is located," said Brague.