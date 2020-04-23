North-central Pa targeted to open first

A plan proposed by Governor Tom Wolf would see the region start the re-opening process on May 8.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Streets and storefronts in downtown Williamsport may not be empty for much longer.

A plan proposed by Governor Tom Wolf would see the northcentral region start the re-opening process on May 8.

"I do think it's a little too soon," Kathy Miller of Williamsport said. "I think that we would be at a disadvantage to open too soon and we would lose all the benefits we have from being closed and helping prevent the spread."

The Governor says he will look at the numbers for the whole North-Central region; the target number is less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people over 14 days, throughout the region.

"There is not that many cases out here and I can see stores opening back up because of that," Williamsport resident Graviel Rivera said.

The reopening will be done in three phases: red, yellow, and green.

Phases will be assigned based on conditions in the regions.

The entire state is currently in the red phase.

If the numbers are right, Lycoming County and the rest of north-central PA would go yellow May 8.

"It's a great plan to go slow and to have steps in place and that we just don't open up haphazardly, we take our time and do it with order," Miller added.

Retail stores and other small businesses would be allowed to open their doors to customers but must continue to follow CDC guidelines such as social distancing and limiting large gatherings.

Although many small businesses may open on May 8, restaurants such as the Bullfrog Brewery in Williamsport not be allowed to do dine-in options, only takeout and delivery will be allowed during the yellow phase.

"It is a pretty well thought out and thorough plan but there is room for more details and as the governor gets more information, I feel like things will be adjusted," explained Steve Koch of the brewery.